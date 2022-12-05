KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders work to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have a warm, safe place to sleep this winter.

The city’s extreme weather plan took effect Dec. 1, 2022. It will remain open through the end of February to cover what is normally the coldest part of the winter.

Kansas City, Missouri, also expanded the number of beds available each night. City Manager Brian Platt said the city council approved an additional 150 beds at area shelters. They will be available the entire winter, not just when it’s extremely cold outside.

The majority of those new beds will be available to men at Hope Faith Ministries. An additional 15 beds will be available for men at Shelter KC, but beds aren’t the only thing the shelter says it needs.

Shelter KC says it is preparing for its annual Christmas celebration for some of the city’s neediest and most overlooked people.

This year the organization hopes to provide new shoes and socks, along with other practical gifts to the houseless.

Shelter KC says it still needs gifts for the men and women who attend the event. Those items include:

Adult toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Body wash

Deodorant

Lip balm

Razors

Body lotion

Knit hats, scarves, and gloves

Socks

Shelter KC also asks for personalized Christmas cards with a warm message written inside, signed by only the donors first names.

“We really appreciate Christmas cards personally written to raise the spirits of our homeless neighbors,” said Burger. “A small note of encouragement means that each one will not feel forgotten during what can be a very lonely time of year for those who have no one.”

Shelter KC asks that donations be put into gallon zip-lock bags or a plastic grocery bag and dropped off at 1520 Cherry Street, Kansas City, Mo. by December 19.

The organization plans to distribute at least 600 gift bags in specially designed string bag/backpacks at the December 23rd event.

Financial donations are also welcome. You can donate online at www.shelterkc.org.

