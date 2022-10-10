KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of dogs rescued from floodwater are heading to Kansas City.

Wayside Waifs is working with the SATO Project and Wings of Rescue to rehome 28 dogs rescued from a shelter in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. The shelter housing the stray dogs suffered major damage and flooding during the storm last month.

The rescued animals are scheduled to arrive at a Kansas City-area airport Tuesday evening.

The shelter says it expects the dogs include Labradors, Pit Bulls, and Shepherds. The animals range in age from 11 weeks to 8 years in age.

Wayside says it has a team in place to meet the Wings of Rescue plane at the hanger. The team will work to transfer the dogs into the care of Wayside as quickly and gently as possible.

After arriving at the shelter, Wayside plans to evaluate each of the 28 dogs. Wayside said it is aware that four of the dogs will need treatment for heartworms, hookworms, and cherry eyes.

Once the animals are up-to-date on vaccinations, have been spayed or neutered, and medically cleared, the shelter will assess each dog’s behavior.

Dogs that pass the assessment will then be added to Wayside Waif’s website and available for adoption.

