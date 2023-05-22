KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that has left one person dead and another person injured.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of E. 39th Street and Montgall Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers then learned of a shooting at 39th and Chestnut where they found another man with a gunshot wound at 39th and Benton.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other is listed as critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Detectives are working the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to determine what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.