KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, they have a possible suspect in custody.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of East 108th Street at about 12:19 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for more updates.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.