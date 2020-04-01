Shooting near Truman and Winchester in Kansas City leaves child with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s east side left a child with critical injuries.

According to Kansas City police, at 7:30 p.m. an officer working off-duty in the area of Truman and Winchester reported seeing someone firing shots from a moving vehicle towards another vehicle driving on Truman Road.

The office radioed for help and at the same time, 911 call takers received a call from people in one of the cars saying that a child inside the car had been shot.

Police found the vehicle in Independence with the shooting victim inside.

The investigation is in the early stages, but Kansas City police say the child victim is under age 10.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This story is developing.