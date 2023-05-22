KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting on Monday in which the woman shot later died at a hospital.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte and Kansas City police say the shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue. Sheriff Forte tweeted photos that show the crime scene is at an apartment complex, and it’s just west of U.S. 71 Highway at Bannister Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a couple hours later at 5:30 a.m. KCPD says officers initially found her in a breezeway of an apartment building.

She hasn’t been identified yet, and details about what led up to the shooting and any potential suspect info aren’t known yet. If you can help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or KCPD’s Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043.