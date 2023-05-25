KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the person who shot a Kansas City woman and left her to die.

Officers responded to a shooting near East 93rd Street and Bales Drive early Monday morning. Officers found 24-year-old Nykolett Schroeder in the breezeway of an apartment complex.

Detectives said Schroeder suffered critical injuries. She died several hours later at a hospital.

Detectives are looking for the person who shot Schroeder on May 22. Anyone with information that could help solve her homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a $25,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

In addition to the reward money, KCPD is working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks for retaliation following the shooting. There are also other services available that can help people impacted by the homicide.

Contact the police department for more information on programs that are available.