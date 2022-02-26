KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Kansas Citians showed up and stood in solidarity for the country.



Oleh Kovalchuke said, “I feel rage, that they occupy us. They are killing, right now, my extended family in Ukraine. They’re bombing the city I was born. Ukrainians will resist and they will prevail.

Brian Bicknell said, “Our hearts are with the Ukrainians. We got a unique story because my girls are from the Ukraine. They were adopted from the Ukraine. So, we were there in July of last year, so we stand with Ukrainians and just love them very much.”

As the attacks from Russia continue in Ukraine, so does the worry for family and friends potentially in harm’s way.



One man said, “We have family in Kyiv. We have family everywhere. So many family members currently can’t leave, some that are fighting, but we’re trying to save some of that. We’re trying to get in touch with them all the time. They’re doing the best they can.”



Lyudmyla Savinkova, President of Ukrainian Club in Kansas City said, “So, of course we don’t sleep, we cry. We get angry, we wanna fight, we feel helpless at times, we feel we can change something, so it’s different feelings and thoughts.”

While those with family back in Ukraine feel a bit helpless at what is unfolding there, many said it was wonderful seeing people send their love and support their way.



Kovalchuke said, “I’m certainly grateful for the support and to everyone who is expressing their support in Ukraine, and the moral boost is tremendous.”

