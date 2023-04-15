KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two brothers from Kansas City, Missouri are facing charges connected to a deadly shooting that occurred in early April.

Jackson County prosecutors on Saturday charged 31-year-old David L. Randall and 29-year-old Darren L. Randall with second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers found an adult man inside an apartment building in the second-floor hallway with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Keith Martin.

On the night Martin was killed, witnesses told police Martin had kicked a woman out of the apartment during a dispute. Text messages were later obtained and reviewed by detectives there had been tension with relatives of the woman before the shooting, according to charging documents.

Kansas City police officers pulled over a vehicle they believed was the one spotted by the surveillance cameras.

Court documents said David, who was in the passenger seat, was arrested for alleged drug possession. Witness led detectives to Darren a second suspect believed to have gone inside the building. Detectives said in court documents that witnesses told them both went up to the apartment and confronted Martin at his door.

According to court documents, detectives interviewed David who denied any involvement in the homicide and denied he was at the victim’s apartment complex.

Police also became aware of recorded jailhouse calls where David Randall allegedly directed someone to “get rid of … that thing you got,” which detectives came to believe was a reference to a firearm that was possibly hidden in a shoebox and wrapped in a T-shirt.