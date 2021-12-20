Kansas City single father fighting to stay in United States

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man is fighting to stay in the United States. He was brought to this country at the age of 11.

“They changed my life for the better. They’ve given me hope and all I want to do is return the favor,” Juan Patino said.

A single Father, whose two kids are his world, scared that soon he could be separated from them and the only place he’s known as home for more than half his life

“This is where my children live. I really don’t know anything else besides living here in the United State. I was 11 years old when I was brought to the United States,” Patino said.

In 2018, Patino, a recipient of DACA was pulled over. He had a gun, and even though Missouri is a permittless law state, for him it was illegal. He also had marijuana.

For more than two years he has faced the reality that deportation may be the only end result possible.

“It’s been an uphill battle. Fought not only before this case started, but before trying to secure my citizenship and my stay here,” he said.

“The system’s broken. I mean, the system is utterly broken” said Michael Sharma-Crawford, an Immigration lawyer.

Patino’s fate rests on a legal definition that even under DACA, doesn’t consider him a citizen.

“They work, they pay taxes, and we’re quibbling over how we’re going to give them permanent status in the United States. These are the most screened people in the United States,” Sharma-Crawford said.

Now he waits for a decision that will determine whether he stays or goes from the place that has made him who he is.

“This was my second chance so if they take that from me, I don’t know what’s left,” Patino said.

If you would like to help click here or contact Juan Patino at (816) 996-1842.