KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm system dropped more snow on Kansas City Thursday than the area has seen on any day in eight years, setting a daily record for February 17 dating back to the 19th century.
While the timing of the storm made a major impact on the rush hour commute, and closed schools and businesses across the area, the snow also created a perfect environment for some fun photos.
FOX4 viewers have been submitting their photos via our Facebook page, those we were given permission to share are in the gallery below: