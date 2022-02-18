KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City crews will continue plowing and salting around the clock Friday and Saturday to remove snowpack and ice from all of the city’s streets.

Warmer temperatures also are helping get the work done faster.

City crews were out in force Friday spreading calcium chloride and other chemicals on roads like Southwest Trafficway that have been particularly slippery.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A has reported vehicles sliding off the roadway have been a dime a dozen during this storm. And many drivers continued slipping and sliding Friday morning, thinking they could travel at normal speeds.

Following the snowfall, Kansas City’s Public Works department said repeated plowing and salting is necessary to get the city’s streets back down to bare pavement.

“The base layer of ice underneath 8 or more inches of snow in some places has presented a challenge, but that’s why we’ve got crews working around the clock today as well, doing those plowing operations,” said Maggie Green, public works spokeswoman.

Green said if your trash pickup was supposed to be on Thursday or Friday, those homes will be allowed to put out four bags of trash next week, as well as an unlimited amount of recycling, which was canceled this week. Trash also won’t be picked up in Kansas City on Monday because of the holiday.

City garages also are open for free until the end of the day Friday, in hopes of getting more cars off the streets so that plows can clear more pavement.