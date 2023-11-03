KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt says his team’s priority is that they renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“He has some really strong emotional ties to Arrowhead because his dad designed it, built it,” Lee’s Summit resident Sandy Bentch said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

In a news conference over Zoom Tuesday, Hunt said his team’s been in constant communication with the Royals.

“We’ve been waiting for them to make a decision as to whether they are going to stay in Jackson County or whether they are going to go to Clay County,” Hunt said. “Once they make that decision, that will help us with our process as we move forward, but our thinking has not changed.”

The Royals won’t comment publicly on Hunt’s remarks from Tuesday.

Hunt says the Chiefs would like another 25-year lease out at the Truman Sports Complex while Jackson County leaders have said the Royals want a 40-year lease.

The number difference could make it difficult for the teams to be on the same ballot question.

“If the Royals decide to stay in Jackson County, that is going to be an issue we have to resolve,” Hunt said of the lease length. “We have to figure out how to make that work for both teams.”

Even though the Chiefs are in Germany gearing up for their game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, fans are still buying gear at Arrowhead.

“I got to attend the first season game here… the first one at Arrowhead,” Bentch’s husband Dan said in an interview with FOX4 Friday too.

The Chiefs started playing at Arrowhead in 1972 while the Royals started playing at Kauffman Stadium in 1973.

Both teams are trying to renegotiate their leases, so they can stay in Jackson County for a number of decades. At the same time that’s happening, the Royals also are considering a move to Clay County and the city of North Kansas City.

“I think he’s trying to pit the two counties against one another in a bidding war,” Kansas City resident Michael Penney said about Royals Chairman John Sherman in an interview with FOX4 Friday. “He’s trying to see who he can get the best deal out of.”

Penney wants the Royals to stay at Kauffman Stadium, calling the atmosphere there unlike any other ballpark. He says he’ll be upset no matter where Sherman builds the new stadium.

“I think this is infrastructurally sound for what they want to do,” he continued. “Interstate access gets you coming and going wherever you want to go in and out. You can’t get 15 or 30 thousand people out of downtown in any organized fashion. I mean you can’t even get out through rush hour let alone adding on top of a ballgame letting out.”

The current leases for both teams end in January of 2031, but they could be renegotiated for a much longer time period during each team’s discussions with Jackson County.