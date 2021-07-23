Kansas City, St. Louis among ranking of ‘most dangerous places’

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis was ranked No. 4 in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Most Dangerous Places in the U.S.”

Kansas City, Missouri ranked No. 16 on the list.

The ranking was based on murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, according to the online study.

In determining the best places to live, U.S. News examined the quality of life, the job market, and other factors in 150 metro areas.

St. Louis received a quality of life score of 5.4 out of a possible 10, and a value score of 7.7. The city’s overall score is 6.3.

Kansas City scored 6 for quality of life, 7.7 for value and 6.7 overall.

The study also includes information and graphics about the St. Louis population, the cost of living, the weather, transportation, area attractions/activities, and more.

Memphis, Tennessee was ranked as the most dangerous place in the U.S., with San Juan, Puerto Rico ranked at No. 2, and Flint, Michigan ranked at No. 3.