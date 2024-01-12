KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another property owner in the East Crossroads makes a pitch for the Kansas City Royals to build a new downtown stadium there, as opposed to the East Village.

Mark One Electric Executive Vice President and Kansas City Star printing press owner Tony Privitera sent FOX4 another drawing Friday of what he imagines a Royals stadium looking like if it goes in the East Crossroads.

In Friday’s image, the ballpark’s boundary is Grand Boulevard on the west, Oak Street on the east, Truman Road on the north, and 17th Street on the south. The drawing is different from the video he showed FOX4 Wednesday Jan. 3, where he showed the ballpark actually going east of Oak Street.

“The option of coming to The Kansas City Star site, it’s really the epicenter of what this community has built over the last 20 years,” Abbott Properties Owner Matt Abbott said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

Abbott said he owns about 50 properties in the Crossroads Arts District. He says he has not talked to Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman about selling his buildings.

“As of today, I’ve actually placed a phone call into the Royals and left my name and number if they want to have a conversation,” he said. “I’d like to be a part of that conversation.”

Abbott said no matter where the Royals decide to build their new stadium, not everyone’s going to be happy.

“I would want our tenants to be treated respectfully and fairly, and I’d personally want to, if they were impacted negatively by the stadium, I’d personally want to try and help relocate them,” he said.

The Royals aren’t commenting on Privitera’s drawing or the East Crossroads site. Power & Light District Developer Cordish is not commenting about the East Crossroads or East Village ideas.

“I think there are a lot of conversations going on right now,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in an interview with FOX4 Friday when asked about Cordish. “All I know is it is actually a very healthy discussion of a lot of parties involved and engaged. I’ll let Cordish kind of speak for their own obligations, but Kansas City right now in this situation is talking to the county, following the lead of a lot of others. We want to make sure there’s a great deal for the taxpayers that makes sense.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas says no matter where the Royals go downtown, it will be important that it fits in with what the city’s vision is.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a rendering on television that I find to be accurate yet,” he continued. “I’m sure we’ll have more discussion from there, alright?

Monday, Jackson County’s legislature approved ballot language for a 3/8ths cent sales tax that shoppers would continue to pay in the county over the next 40 years, as long as voters approve of it in April.

The sales tax money would go to the Royals’ new stadium and a Kansas City Chiefs renovation to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jackson County Executive Frank White has not officially said whether he’ll veto the county legislature’s move.