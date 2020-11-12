Kansas City Star vacating downtown building, eliminating 124 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Star is shedding its downtown Kansas City printing plant and office, which will eliminate 124 jobs, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The newspaper plans to vacate its space by the end of 2021 and will transition printing operations to a third party during the first quarter. Eliminating the printing operations will mean laying off 68 full-time and 56 part-time employees who will be eligible for severance.

The Star opened its copper-and-glass building at 1601 McGee St. in 2006 and sold it last year to Ambassador Hospitality LLC in a lease-back deal.

McClatchy, the Star‘s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and has been renegotiating leases for its news organizations.