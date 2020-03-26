Kansas City startup making reusable masks with 3D printers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local company is addressing the mask shortage by making more of them - using 3D printers.

The company is called 3D-HQ-KC. They have a store on the Plaza.

"It's been an evolutionary process to get to the point of masks that we are producing now," co-founder Fabian Conde said.

Last week, the company started printing masks based on a prototype from a doctor in Chile. Then, local doctors then gave them ideas on how to make them even better.

It's evolved over the past few days to a mask that suctions to your face. All you need to do is replace the filter, which blocks out 99-percent of all particles.

You can also wash the mask with soap and water or a disinfecting solution and reuse it many times.

These masks have not been scientifically tested, but they are working with health care professionals to make sure they work.

"What we've heard from health care professionals is that it's better than nothing. And so, we can continue to test it and make those edits in real time to make this product... more effective," Conde said.

The company is selling the masks for around $25 each and then reinvesting the profits to buy more 3D printers.

