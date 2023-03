KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar announced a new Worlds of Fun streetcar, making its way through Kansas City to celebrate the amusement park’s 50th anniversary.

Streetcar wrap will be revealed Friday afternoon at the Union Station streetcar stop at 30 W Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri on March 31 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The new streetcar will be escorted by Snoopy, Worlds of Fun ambassadors and leaders, and KC Streetcar leaders.

Worlds of Fun opening day is April 8.