KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar will have adjusted hours this upcoming holiday season.

The KC Streetcar will run during the following hours of operation for the holidays:

Sunday, December 24: 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Monday, December 25: 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Monday, January 1, 2024: 8:00 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

