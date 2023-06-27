The KC Streetcar will have adjusted hours for the Fourth of July holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar will have adjusted hours this upcoming weekend due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The KC Streetcar will operate with the following hours:

Saturday, July 1: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, July 2: 7 a.m. to midnight

Monday, July 3: 6 a.m. to midnight

Tuesday, July 4: 7 a.m. to midnight

If you are going downtown for the weekend, easy parking can be found at the free parking lots in the north loop of Kansas City. The streetcar can pick you up at a nearby stop and take you to your desired location.

Map of free parking in the north loop of downtown Kansas City.