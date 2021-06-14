Kansas City Streetcar taxes to begin for southern extension district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least a part of the Kansas City Streetcar’s extension to the Plaza area will begin rolling soon: that is, the taxes to support the work.

Beginning July 1, sales and property taxes will go into effect in a transportation development district formed to support an extension of the streetcar from Union Station south to around 51st and Main streets. As with the city’s original 2.2-mile line, local funding is provided through the transportation district, which extends anywhere from four to eight blocks surrounding the streetcar route.

While the system imposes additional taxes on property owners near the project, the streetcar has proven to be a business and development magnet. Developers already have announced a slew of projects along the extension route.

The 3.5-mile extension of the streetcar, with nine stops, has a price tag of $351.7 million. Construction work, mainly involving utilities along the route, already has started.

