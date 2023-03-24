KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three metro organizations teamed up to send a group of Kansas City students to the Windy City on a free spring break trip.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Police Chief Stacey Graves, and other community leaders showed up at Guadalupe High School to send the group of eight students off in style Friday morning.

Three metro organizations made the spring break trip possible.

The Police Athletic League, Mattie Rhodes Center, and the Guadalupe Center worked with Tamaleon KC restaurant and catering. The restaurant held a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the weekend trip for the eight students.

The students say they are excited for the trip.

“It’s really important to me. It’s been really overwhelming lately so it’s going to be a way to just express myself and get out of this place,” one student said.

Organizers believe it is key for students from Kansas City to experience other parts of the country.

“We think it’s very important for our kids to be able to relate to different culture. We think it’s time for our kids to get out of our city and to explore somewhere new,” Officer Brandon Walker, Kansas City Police Athletic League, said.

The group is going to see the sights and enjoy all Chicago has to offer.

“We’re gonna eat good. We’re gonna eat the Chicago culture. With that we’re gonna hit up some museums, skyscrapers, and be able to work with the Chicago PD as well,” Walker said.

Students interested in going on the trip simply had to apply and be approved to go on the trip, all costs covered.