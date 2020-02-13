Kansas City students get new baseball gear from Royals charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some Royals players already have their gloves and bats in sunny Arizona, but thanks to the "boy in blue," some metro students have scored big with fresh gear.

“It’s something great to get because I know most people don’t have gloves or anything like that because it’s just too expensive,” 11-year-old Kaden Beard said.

Crossroads Academy 6th graders get a special baseball lesson with new equipment on Feb. 12. It’s part of the Gloves for Kids program championed by Royals Broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre in 2001.

“Whether it was a young kid or a young adult or major league baseball player or retired player, there always seemed to be one story that everyone related to, and that was getting their first glove," Lefebvre said.

Fans pay to get autographs from their favorite Royals players. Then that money is used to buy baseball gear for local kids.

“When these kids receive these gloves, they receive a bat, a batting helmet, whatever they need, that this is their community investing in them,” Lefebvre said.

Kids caught on quick with Kansas City Urban Youth Academy teachers running drills.

“I think it’s really nice that people are donating money for kids who don’t have sports equipment,” 11-year-old Lola Jonjevic said.

Royals new owner John Sherman and his wife played catch with students. Lefebvre and fan favorite Slugger got in a few throws, too.

“My heart was beating fast. I was like, ‘what is coming?’,” Beard said. “Thenn they said Slugger, and I just saw something running out real fast.”

Lefebvre said that’s what it’s all about - having fun and building life long relationships that starts with a glove.

“If they play softball, that’s great,” Lefebvre said. “But more than anything, it’s just connections with friends, connections with coaches and mentors and using baseball.”

The school received about fifty gloves and other gear for their P.E. classes. Royals Charities also helped make this happen.

Over the last 19 years, Lefevbre’s “Gloves for Kids” program has raided more than $135,000 to help local kids fall in love with the game.