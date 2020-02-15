Kansas City students to write Valentines for El Paso students in response to Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas — It was a day of caring at one Northeast El Paso elementary school Friday. Students at Tom Lea Elementary were shown they are loved through letters written more than 900 miles away.

Kids from Sunflower Elementary in Lenexa, The Johnson County Parks and Recreaction Department’s After School Program and Blue Valley North in Overland Park wrote messages of love, self-love, courage, and hope to every Tom Lea student. The letters arrived on Valentine’s day, a chocolate bar attached to each letter.

Missy Pint is a staff member at Sunflower and the driving force behind the Sweet Note Project.

“This year we kind of focused on self love, but really, it’s just a bunch of encouraging notes,” Pint told FOX4. “Some of the words at these kids use are just amazing,”

Pint started the campaign three years ago. The idea was to encourage her students to write letters of encouragement to people in the KC metro. However, when the shooting happened in Parkland, Florida in 2018, she knew her letters could help beyond just the limits of the city.

“We actually wrote 3,200 last year, and then I delivered them to Parkland,” Pint said.

Pint said they actively work on kindness projects and show the children the end result so they can see how it touches many people. The students did the same last year to a school in Parkland, Florida.

This year, she wanted El Paso to feel the love.

“This kids in El Paso, they probably know someone who was impacted by what happened,” Pint said.

“The neat thing about today is that no child was left behind because some children don’t get Valentine’s gifts and so with these candy bars, every child received something on Valentine’s,” Teresa Garrett, from Tom Lea Elementary, said.

The kids who wrote the letters will be shown footage of the student’s reactions when they received their Valentine’s.