KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a body found in a pond Sunday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to reports of a body in a pond near E. 24th Street and Topping Avenue, just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a person walking in the park located the body and called police.

Detectives are talking with people who were at the scene when officers arrived.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Javier Cervantes.

The medical examiner has not made a final determination on the cause of death, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

