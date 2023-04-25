KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traditional Memorial Day celebration is making its return to the Union Station in May to kick the summer season.

The Kansas City Symphony announces their free Bank of America Celebration show at the South Plaza of the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Sunday, May 28 starting at 5 p.m.

The event will include food trucks, live pre-concert entertainment on the main stage with Drive On and the Back Alley Brass Band, and vendors and booths in Veterans Place.

The music director will lead the Kansas City Symphony in a concert featuring special guests The Resilient performing works by Paul Simon, Leonard Cohen, and more at 8 p.m. It will be their first performance at the KC Symphony since 2013.

The grand finale will feature a fireworks display at the end of the show.