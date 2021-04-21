Kansas City Symphony cancels Celebration at the Station for a second year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Memorial Day Weekend tradition is canceled for another year. Citing concerns over the pandemic, the Kansas City Symphony canceled its Celebration at the Station for a second year in a row.

The event normally draws 50,000 people to the lawn between Union Station and the Liberty Memorial.

“Bank of America Celebration at the Station is an event we all love, a heartfelt celebration of our veterans and active duty military,” Danny Beckley, Executive Director of the Kansas City Symphony, said. “The consensus of health professionals is clear that keeping people properly distanced is vitally important to containing the spread of COVID-19.”

The Symphony hopes to be able to hold the event in 2022 when even more people are vaccinated and the coronaviruses aren’t as dangerous.

The organization does plan to take it’s music into neighborhoods this spring. The performances are known as the Symphony’s Mobile Music Box. The concerts are free and entertained as many as 15,000 during the fall.

The list of Mobile Music Box Concerts is here:

Olathe Heritage Park Thursday, April 22 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri Theis Park Friday, April 23 5:30 p.m. Indian Mound Park Wednesday, April 28 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Village Meadowbrook Park Sunday, April 25 2 p.m.

Fairway Old Mission United Methodist Church parking lot Thursday, April 29 6:30 p.m.



You can also enjoy the Kansas City Symphony from your living room. Subscribers can stream Kansas City Symphony concerts on multiple devices.

