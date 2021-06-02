Kansas City Symphony concerts next season will be full in person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concert goers will be able to enjoy the Kansas City Symphony without masks or social distancing beginning this September, 2021.
The KCS announced their 2021/2022 season will be open to full capacity, and masks will be optional. Currently, performances allow for 20% occupancy.
“We’ve missed performing in Helzberg Hall in front of live audiences so much” Executive Director Danny Beckley said in a statement. “There is a spark that happens when musicians perform before alive audience. You can see and hear our musicians’ passion.”
The current 2020/2021 season is finishing up, with the season finale, a mix of Debussy, Barber and Haydn, scheduled for mid-to-late June.
The next season will then kick off on Sept. 24 with Beethoven’s Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus.” Other classical concerts, along with pops, holidays and family programing, are also scheduled.
“The need for healing that comes through music and community is important like never before,” Music Director Michael Stern
Check the KCS events page for updated calendar information to come.
Here’s a list of the concerts starting off the new season:
CLASSICAL SERIES PROGRAMS
September 24-26, 2021
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus
GABRIEL KAHANE Piano Concerto (world premiere, Kansas City Symphony co-commission)
GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 1, “Titan”
Michael Stern, conductor
Jeffrey Kahane, piano
October 29-31, 2021
STUART MURRAY TURNBULL Odyssey (world premiere)
MAX BRUCH Violin Concerto No.1
JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 1
Michael Stern, conductor
Randall Goosby, violin
November 5-7, 2021
FLORENCE PRICE The Oak
RICHARD STRAUSS Burleske in D Minor
NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Janice Carissa, piano
November 26-28, 2021
SAMUEL BARBER Essay No.2
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4
ROBERT SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”
Johannes Debus, guest conductor
Eric Lu, piano
POPS SERIES PROGRAMS
October 22-24, 2021
THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor
FAMILY SERIES PROGRAMS
Sunday, October 3, 2021
HALLOWEEN SYMPHONY SPOOKTACULAR!
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor
Sunday, November 21, 2021
THE COMPOSER IS DEAD AND OTHER MUSICAL MYSTERIES
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor
Sunday, December 19, 2021
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy, chorus director
Ashley Brown, vocalist
HOLIDAY CONCERTS
December 10-12, 2021
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
Patrick Dupré Quigley, guest conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy, chorus director
December 16-19, 2021
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy, chorus director
Ashley Brown, vocalist
December 22-24, 2021
HOME ALONE: Film + Live Orchestra
Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor