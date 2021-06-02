Kansas City Symphony concerts next season will be full in person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concert goers will be able to enjoy the Kansas City Symphony without masks or social distancing beginning this September, 2021.

The KCS announced their 2021/2022 season will be open to full capacity, and masks will be optional. Currently, performances allow for 20% occupancy.

“We’ve missed performing in Helzberg Hall in front of live audiences so much” Executive Director Danny Beckley said in a statement. “There is a spark that happens when musicians perform before alive audience. You can see and hear our musicians’ passion.”

The current 2020/2021 season is finishing up, with the season finale, a mix of Debussy, Barber and Haydn, scheduled for mid-to-late June.

The next season will then kick off on Sept. 24 with Beethoven’s Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus.” Other classical concerts, along with pops, holidays and family programing, are also scheduled.

“The need for healing that comes through music and community is important like never before,” Music Director Michael Stern

Check the KCS events page for updated calendar information to come.

Here’s a list of the concerts starting off the new season:

CLASSICAL SERIES PROGRAMS

September 24-26, 2021

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

GABRIEL KAHANE Piano Concerto (world premiere, Kansas City Symphony co-commission)

GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 1, “Titan”

Michael Stern, conductor

Jeffrey Kahane, piano

October 29-31, 2021

STUART MURRAY TURNBULL Odyssey (world premiere)

MAX BRUCH Violin Concerto No.1

JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

Michael Stern, conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

November 5-7, 2021

FLORENCE PRICE The Oak

RICHARD STRAUSS Burleske in D Minor

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade

Peter Oundjian, guest conductor

Janice Carissa, piano

November 26-28, 2021

SAMUEL BARBER Essay No.2

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

ROBERT SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”

Johannes Debus, guest conductor

Eric Lu, piano

POPS SERIES PROGRAMS

October 22-24, 2021

THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

FAMILY SERIES PROGRAMS

Sunday, October 3, 2021

HALLOWEEN SYMPHONY SPOOKTACULAR!

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

Sunday, November 21, 2021

THE COMPOSER IS DEAD AND OTHER MUSICAL MYSTERIES

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

Sunday, December 19, 2021

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy, chorus director

Ashley Brown, vocalist

HOLIDAY CONCERTS

December 10-12, 2021

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

Patrick Dupré Quigley, guest conductor

Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy, chorus director

December 16-19, 2021

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor

Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy, chorus director

Ashley Brown, vocalist

December 22-24, 2021

HOME ALONE: Film + Live Orchestra

Jason Seber, David T. Beals III Associate Conductor