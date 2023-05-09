KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Symphony introduces its new Music Director.

The symphony hired German-born conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher, who will assume the role in the fall of 2024. Pintscher will be with the symphony for at least five seasons.

Director Michal Stern announced last year that the 2023-24 season will be his last as maestro for the orchestra. Stern served the symphony for the past 17 years.

The Kansas City Symphony says it searched for the next music director for two years.

The symphony decided on Pintscher after his guest conductor debut in March. The symphony said he was hired days after his first appearance with the orchestra because of his connection with the music and the musicians.

Pintscher will lead the Kansas City Symphony for 10 weeks each season. He is considering small concerts in non-traditional venues, museum-based collaborations, and other options.