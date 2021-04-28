Kansas City Symphony restarting live performances in May

Picture of Hawthorn flowers outside of the Kauffman Center. Photo by Travis Meier.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Symphony will retake the stage and play to a live audience inside the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts after more than a year.

Helzburg Hall will welcome back guests at 20% capacity, according to a statement from the symphony. The news comes shortly after the organization canceled Celebration at the Station for a second year.

“We will again feel the exhilaration of being together with our audiences in Helzberg Hall,” music director Michael Stern said in the statement.

A year and four days ago, the KCS’s cancellation of the 2019-20 season was announced as the coronavirus pandemic showed no signs of abating. Organizers hoped to return in January, but spiking cases and increased health restrictions prevented in-person audiences.

Since then, musicians have performed through virtual events, but never for listeners in the hall.

The first performance on May 26 will feature uplifting selections, like “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copeland, and “Amazing Grace” as written by Adolphus Hailstork.

“The musicians are absolutely thrilled to welcome our audiences back to Helzberg Hall for in-person concerts! We cannot wait to bring the excitement, energy and beauty of live performances to everyone,” Kristin Velicer, acting associate principal second violin and chair of the Kansas City Symphony Musicians’ Committee, wrote in the statement. “The musicians are so grateful and so appreciative of the support the community has shown us throughout this past year. We are all looking forward to filling our beautiful hall with music once again and celebrating a joyous reunion with our wonderful audiences.”

Ticket information can be found on the Kansas City Symphony website or by calling the box office.