Kansas City, Tampa police chiefs place friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan have decided to join the fun and make a friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl LV.

“Boy it would be horrible if the Chiefs got stuck in traffic before the game. What do you think?” Dugan joked.

The wager: Winning police chief sends a mug with their name on it to the loser, who has to drink out of it while wearing a shirt with the winning teams logo.

Smith raised the stakes, adding that the loser should use the mug during their next news conference. Dugan agreed.

Joking aside, Chief Smith sent Chief Dugan his best wishes ahead of hosting the big game.

“I wish your police department and your city the best. I hope that you take good care of everyone, including our team,” Smith said. “I know this is, all jokes aside, serious business for law enforcement and all your related partners who put themselves out there to protect everyone.”