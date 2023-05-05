KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A Kansas City teen has been charged with murder for his role in a 2022 deadly shooting.

17-year-old Marlando Martin-Hoskins has been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, on Sept. 26 Kansas City police were called to the area of 30th St. and Montgall Ave. for gunshots. When officers arrived they discovered Maurice Brown, 48, lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

A witness told police a car was driving the wrong way on 30th St. when a man began firing a gun from the vehicle.

Police identified the vehicle using surveillance video from area businesses and located the vehicle near 87th St. and Hillcrest Road the next day. Police interviewed three juveniles inside the vehicle who identified Martin-Hoskins as the person who shot out of the vehicle.

When officers took Martin-Hoskins into custody on October 18, he told police he had shot at a man after leaving a restaurant at 31st St. and Prospect Ave.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Martin-Hoskins was recently certified in Family Court to stand trial as an adult.