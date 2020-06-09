Kansas City teen sentenced for January 2019 deadly shooting near Ashland Square Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge on Tuesday sentenced 17-year-old Angel Perea to 17 years in prison for the January 2019 murder of 17-year-old Fernando Perez and wounding two others.

Perea pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, on Jan. 27, 2019, officers responded to a shooting at the Fire Station near 22nd and Hardesty on a shooting. When they arrived they found three victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The two wounded victims told officers that the original shooting occurred at 22nd and Cypress Ave., near Ashland Square Park.

Police searched Perez’s cell phone which showed Facebook messages to someone with the name “Dopefiens Hml.” According to the messages the two arranged to meet at th epark to sell a gun. A picture of the gun was included in the post. Two minutes before the killing occurred, the victim messaged “Dopefiens Hml” and told him he was near the stairs. They responded that he was on his way followed by the victim telling him he was in the back and to hop in.

The next morning detectives discovered the account for “Dopefiens Hml” had been taken down.

The victims who survived the shooting told police Perez was selling a gun to an unknown person. Perez told them to go to the park so they could meet the person. While waiting in the vehicle an unknown man got into the back passenger seat, leaving the door open and discussing the gun with Perez. While talking, unknown man told the victim to give him everything at which point they heard multiple gunshots from the backseat. They then saw another person in front of them start shooting. They then were able to drive away to the fire station to get help.

A search warrant for the Facebook account revealed that it was Perea who communicated with four other people before the killing saying that he was setting the victim up to do a robbery and take their gun.