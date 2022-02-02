KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was the sight and sound of shovels hitting pavement across the Kansas City metro Wednesday.

“Our side streets don’t get much service, got to keep my own driveway open one way or another,” Ron Davis, who lives in the Volker Neighborhood, said

For Davis and many others, shoveling is a chore they’d rather ignore.

“I’m not a big fan of snow. I usually work outside so snow is not very much fun,” Davis said.

As many who live in Kansas City know, shoveling out a sidewalk or a driveway can be very hard, intensive labor and it could take several hours. That’s why one local teen wanted to help out his neighbors and hopefully earn a little extra cash.

“I have a customer who just had a surgery and he can’t go outside when it’s cold out because he has a skin condition. So, it’s really fun to help people who can’t get out there,” Tanner Means said.

He’s turning his snow day into a side hustle, shoveling for others. Means had about six customers Wednesday afternoon.

The extra cash he earns he is putting into finishing up an electric go-kart he is building himself.

While he’s learning the value of a dollar through hard work, he said he doesn’t mind the labor because he knows he’s helping his neighbors get a safe and clear pathway to their homes.

“So it’s really fun to help people that you know,” he said.