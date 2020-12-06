Kansas City teen who strives to serve working her way to becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Anniston Faul is a sophomore at St. Teresa’s Academy and working on becoming an Eagle Scout. She spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up the yard of a Kansas City resident with a disability as part of her Eagle project.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty good life, so being able to give back to people is just a really great feeling,” Faul told FOX4.

Her dad started her troop last year when the Scouts BSA began admitting girls as members.

“As things change, times change, I think the Scouts’ willingness to open up their ranks will only make scouting better for everybody,” Scoutmaster Matthew Faul said.

“I think it’ll change the picture more. And the more people you have doing it, the more common it gets,” Anniston said.

She’s trying to gather more volunteers for metro organization “The Whole Person” as she takes one more step toward becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts.



Matthew says he’s proud of both his daughters in Scouts, but he’s the most grateful for the 20 camp nights he’s been able to spend with them.

“Regardless of whether they make Eagle or not, having that time with them was just amazing,” he said.

He’s an Eagle Scout himself, and Anniston says she wants to follow in his footsteps.