Kansas City teenager falls to her death at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Missouri

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. – Additional details are emerging after a Kansas City teenager fell to her death at a popular state park over the weekend. Missouri State Park Rangers identified the victim as 18-year-old Mariah Schramm.

They said Schramm entered an area at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park that’s off-limits to visitors. That mistake ultimately cost Schramm her life. According to investigators, “No Trespassing” signs were present in the area.

Schramm climbed a bluff at the park around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. She was planning to jump but changed her mind. She then slipped and fell against a rock, then landed in the water on rocky shells.

Colonel Thomas G. Dresner, chief ranger of the Missouri State Park Rangers, is warning visitors to be aware of off-limit areas at state parks and elsewhere.

“It’s ok to swim in the area but not ok to be on the bluffs. That’s where the ‘No Trespassing’ signs are. It’s attractive to (people) because it’s a place to jump from,” he said.

Authorities are encouraging visitors to read signs throughout the park and be mindful of safety measures.