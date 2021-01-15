Kansas City teenager killed in shooting at apartment complex

Kansas City, Kan. police investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on 1/15. A teenager died in the shooting.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager is dead after a shooting outside of an apartment complex.

Police received a call about the shooting near North Seventh Street and Freeman Court around noon.

They arrived at Chelsea Plaza Apartments and found an older teenager with a gunshot injury.

A spokesperson for the police department says the victim died of his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the homicide, but say they do not have information about a suspect.

FOX4 is working to find out more and will update the story.

