Kansas City teenager killed in shooting at apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager is dead after a shooting outside of an apartment complex.
Police received a call about the shooting near North Seventh Street and Freeman Court around noon.
They arrived at Chelsea Plaza Apartments and found an older teenager with a gunshot injury.
A spokesperson for the police department says the victim died of his injuries.
Detectives are investigating the homicide, but say they do not have information about a suspect.
