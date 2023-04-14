KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is recovering after being shot outside of a Northland home Thursday evening.

Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Officers responded to a home near Northeast Cookingham Drive and North Tracy Avenue around 10 p.m. and found the injured teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said the teenager was picking up his siblings at a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but mistakenly went to a house on Northeast 115th Street.

Officers transported the alleged shooter to the police department.

The case remains under investigation.