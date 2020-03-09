Kansas City teens facing murder charges for fatal shooting at 10th and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo– Two Kansas City teenagers are facing murder charges in connection to a March 4 fatal shooting at 10th and Brooklyn.

Somoan Harter, 17, and Kyu Jackson, 18, each face a charge of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Harter also faces an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Somoan Harter (left) and Kyu Jackson

According to court records, police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 10th and Brooklyn shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was later identified by police as 35-year-old Deandre Magice of Kansas City.

Witnesses in the area told police that two young men in hoodies were in the area when shots were fired and video surveillance allegedly showed two men matching the description leaving the front door of an address near 11th and Euclid Avenue.

Detectives were able to get a warrant for the address and took Harter and Jackson into custody.

During a search of the home, detectives allegedly discovered a 9 mm handgun that allegedly matched shell casings found at the murder scene.

During questioning, Harter allegedly told detectives that he and Jackson were outside walking when Jackson asked the victim which block he was from, to which the victim replied that he lived on “33.”

Harter said he kept walking, when Jackson yelled at the victim, but the victim did not respond. He allegedly said that he later heard several gunshots.

Jackson denied involvement in the crime.

According to court documents, detectives learned that Harter and Jackson are affiliated with a violent group that lives on 12th Street and is a rival of the 33rd Street gang.

Jackson allegedly admitted that he has been involved in several robberies in the past and Harter was arrested for hindering an investigation related to first degree robbery last month.

Prosecutors have asked for a 100,000 cash bond for each defendant.