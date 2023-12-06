KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixty days: That’s the timeline for one group of tenants at a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex to pack up and move.

The reason they’re being pushed out — a new owner. The previous owner said they sold, at least partially, because of the assessments that overwhelmed so many Jackson County property owners this summer.

“I’m kind of distraught and in total disbelief, very frustrated that people can do this,” said Ryan Bruns, who lives at the apartment building.

“I was wondering what they want us to do and where do we move to,” said David Avila, another tenant.

Avila and Bruns have lived at the complex for more than two decades combined. That time is coming to an end.

Every tenant got a letter to vacate Monday, telling them they must move by the end of January.

“It’s probably not even guaranteed that we’ll even get 60 days. It’s so asinine and corrupt that everyone is on edge and worried. It’s very stressful. It’s just idiotically stressful. It’s unnecessary stress,” Bruns said.

The people who live at the complex just signed a new lease in October with higher rent. That increase came because, after the property was assessed, the owner’s property taxes more than tripled.

It’s one of the reasons he sold.

The previous property management company is not linked to the notice to vacate and didn’t know about the sale until after it happened. But in a statement the company said:

“Per terms of the Lease, the resident or property owner can give a written 60 day notice to vacate on or before the 1st of the month. Although we are no longer involved with the management of the property, but we do find the situation unfortunate and unsettling especially at this time of year, but it’s out of our control.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Krugh Management is helping tenants find new places, even though it no longer runs the complex.

The new property management team, Homeriver Group, told FOX4 by phone they plan to renovate the property and have no plan to help tenants find new living arrangements.

“This is messing with people’s lives, and it’s not right,” Bruns said.