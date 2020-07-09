Kansas City to extend mask mandate in public, Mayor Lucas says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to extend Kansas City’s mask mandate, he announced Thursday.

The order requiring everyone to wear masks in public in Kansas City went into effect on June 29. It was set to expire this Sunday.

But the mayor’s office said the order will be extended. It’s not clear yet how long the mask mandate will be extended for.

Lucas will provide further information, along with the next steps in Kansas City’s COVID-19 response efforts, at a news conference Friday.

