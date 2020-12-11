Kansas City to get full federal funding for southern streetcar extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two federal agencies have recommended providing the full funding requested for the southern expansion of the Kansas City Streetcar, all but guaranteeing the project’s finances.

The Department of Transportation notified the Congressional authorizing and appropriating committees earlier this week that it intended to provide the full $174,059,270 for the extension. The Federal Transit Administration also officially recommended the funding.

Picture from KC Streetcar.

The grant will supply about half of the total cost of the $351 million project. The rest of the cost will come from within the streetcar’s district. Voters already approved a tax increase to provide local funding.

“The extension of the streetcar represents the next step in our vision to make transportation free and available to all, and will provide good jobs to Kansas Citians as it is being built,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “I thank Senator Blunt and our bi-state, bicameral Congressional delegation for their advocacy for this approval and other important transportation priorities to increase mobility for Kansas Citians.”

Transit officials have spent years of effort on engineering and design, the Kansas City Business Journal reported. Interviews with developers and brokers point to millions of dollars worth of preparation already have been deployed for a commercial and residential revival of Midtown.

KC Streetcar's Main Street extension expected to bring new investors, developments to Midtown

“This represents a significant and monumental phase in the building out of our regional transit system and has long been sought by the neighborhoods on Main Street,” said Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority Inc.

The streetcar project would extend the line 3.5 miles from Union Station, where it currently stops, to UMKC at 51st Street. It will also add eight new stops along the way, including at Westport, the Nelson-Atkins Museum and the Country Club Plaza.

