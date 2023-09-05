KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs banners are going up at Union Station, and the Kansas City skyline will light up red.

All of the red is to celebrate the start of the Kansas City Chiefs new season and their first home game on Thursday.

The front of Union Station will be covered in red and gold light with special Chief’s projections on its sides and peaks. A Henry Wollman Bloch Memorial Fountain show will also take place in front of Union Station.

Inside, you can see a Chiefs-themed Alpha-Lit letter photo opportunity and life-size cutouts of Chiefs players.

Tuesday night, when the sun goes down, the skyline will light up red. The city said the best place to see the red lights on the downtown skyscrapers is the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The Chiefs kick off their season against the Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.