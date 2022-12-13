Kansas City installed pucks at intersections in an effort to prevent illegal sideshows in this picture taken in November 2022 (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers can expect to see safety measures added to dozens of Kansas City intersections.

Kansas City’s Police Department says the simple, round, black devices are known as “pucks.” The department is using them to prevent street racing and sideshows. Police say the devices are supposed to stop lateral movement of tires performing burnouts.

Some of the city’s first pucks were installed at East 13th and Grand Boulevard last month.

Maj. Stacey Graves told Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday that the department is working with the city to identify 50 additional intersections to install the devices. She says the plan is to also add cameras in those areas to help make streets safer for everyone.

“These dangerous activities have led to fatal accidents involving drivers, participants, and innocent bystanders. Since [the police board] met last month, KCPD commanders and officers met and discussed ordinance changes and other proactive measures to reduce these dangerous events,” Graves said.

While the police department works on steps that can be taken to crack down on sideshows, other city leaders are considering other ideas, including designating a safe area where drivers can do to be involved in side shows or races.

“The mayor and I talked to a young man Saturday and we’re working on that. He’s sending a proposal. He has located a space and we’re gonna meet with him about that,” Commissioner Mark Tolbert said.

The Kansas City Police Department has issued nearly 200 citations for illegal sideshow activity since June.

Last month KCPD issued a PSA asking the public to help stop the illegal activity.

If caught drivers could face up to a $500 fine and even jail time for careless driving. People who watch could get a $100 fine.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.