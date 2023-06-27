KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The request for an emergency meeting over Kansas City’s 911 system could lead to significant changes.

The Board of Police Commissioners authorized the police department to request an emergency meeting over proposed changes.

If approved, people who call 911 could hear a prompt asking them to push 1 to contact police, 2 for fire, or 3 for EMS before hearing a dispatcher’s voice.

It is possible it could be in place before fall.

The system has been available for years, according to the conversation during the police board meeting, but technology is now available for Kansas City to make the change without impacting other suburbs.

The proposed changes come as people across Kansas City are waiting longer for help in emergency situations according to data from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Waiting times before a dispatcher answers average a minute, up 13 seconds from a month ago.

In addition, people who called 911 in Kansas City, Missouri, last month waited nearly 8 minutes 21 seconds for help to arrive. That wait is 31 seconds longer than in April 2023.

“The increased response times is not an uncommon one, unfortunately, this time of year. There is a multitude of factors that go into that. The types of calls officers respond on unfortunately lately have been more violent and requires more time per officer,” Maj. Ryan Mills, Kansas City Police Department, said during the Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday.

The department is also handling thousands of more 911 calls every month. Last month alone, the department said there were 23,000 more calls than in May 2022.

The calls are up in every police division expect Shoal Creek and East Patrol.

“We’re doing more work with less staff, the best we can and it’s not as simple as just getting to the call faster. It’s the type of calls, the number of officers, the amount of time we spend there to best serve that citizen right the first time instead of having to come back a second time,” Mills said.

The police department said it is working on reviewing how 911 calls are handled and the staffing involved in each emergency.

Chief Graves said she asked for a complete review of the department’s communications unit, involving 911 calls. The review is expected to be complete next month.