KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood is about to get a major facelift.

Waldo Business Association Interim Executive Director Sean Anderson said his records show it was 2013 when his group started looking at the Waldo Streetscape Project.

“We’ve kind of tried to figure this out for a decade now,” Anderson told FOX4.

On Friday, Anderson thanked Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilmembers Andrea Bough and Johnathan Duncan for securing nearly $14 million for new concrete pavement, curbs, gutters and sidewalks on Wornall Road from Gregory on the north to 79th Street on the south.

“While we understand that the next 15-18 months will be full of dust, trucks, and activity, we believe that this project will bring significant positive change to Waldo for decades to come,” Anderson said during a news conference.

Lucas, Bough and Duncan then signed an ordinance that passed out of the council Dec. 7. City Transportation Director Jason Waldron said phase one of this two-phase project is starting now.

“So you’re going to see lane closures,” Waldron said Friday. “We’ll try to keep one lane of traffic going in each direction. There will be instances where we may have some detours. We have a robust public outreach for that, so we’ll be making sure you all know what is coming.”

The neighborhood’s honorary mayor George Medina said people should be thankful that this work is happening.

“To me, it’s a positive all the way around,” he said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

“There’s no negative about this. It’s going to make the streets look better. It’s going to make the infrastructure, everything about Waldo and everything is all going to be for the better for everyone, and you know what? Things like this can’t happen overnight. It’s going to take time.”

City leaders said phase two of the project should be done in fall 2025.