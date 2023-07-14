KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city council approved plans to start printing municipal photo IDs.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department will be in charge of printing the new identity cards, called Fountain Cards, according to a plan approved Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, is eligible for one of the cards, but they are primarily for people who don’t have a drivers license, passport or another type of traditional photo ID. That includes houseless people, felons, and residents who are not legally in the country.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Fountain Card is designed to make it easier for everyone to use libraries and open accounts for city utilities and trash service. He said it will also allow people without a traditional ID to open checking and savings accounts and get discounts to prescription drugs and other healthcare.

Parents will be able to use a Fountain ID Card to enroll children in school and it will provide access to community centers and pools for families.

The program is expected to cost the city $250,000 a year.

The Fountain Card is a municipal card, not a state-issued ID, so it will not be recognized as an acceptable form of ID to vote.

How to get a Fountain ID Card

One of the stipulations of the program is that it needs to be easy for anyone to get a Fountain Card.

ID PROOF REQUIRED

Anyone who applies for a Fountain Card will still need to be able to prove their identity. That includes presenting one of the following:

Utility Bill

Credit Card Bill

Payroll Stub

Work or School ID

Yearbook Picture

Other forms of ID may also be accepted to get a Fountain Card.

The new cards will not be available for another three months or so because the City Manager is working with the health department to get the program up and running.