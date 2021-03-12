Kansas City to unite in recognition and remembrance one year after COVID-19 pandemic began

OLATHE, Kan. — The metro will have the opportunity to publically recognize sacrifices made during the year-long fight against COVID-19.

Leaders from Johnson and Jackson counties, the Unified Government, and Kansas City, Mo., will gather at Union Station on March 16 at 1 p.m.

They chose March 16 because it will mark one year since health departments in those four areas implemented restrictions to close restaurants, bars, and movie theaters for two weeks. They also banned large gatherings at that time.

Less than a week later, leaders from the three metro counties joined Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to issue a 30-day stay-at-home order.

Tuesday’s event will recognize health and government leaders for their efforts over the past year. A temporary installation will also be unveiled during the gathering. It will allow people to contribute a memory or thought about the pandemic. People can also honor those who lost their lives during the pandemic, or someone who played a specific role in helping a loved one survive.

While there is no limit on the size of gatherings in Kansas City, Mo., you do need to wear a mask and plan to socially distance if you plan on attending Tuesday’s ceremony.