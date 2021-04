KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 12:13 p.m. UPDATE: Kansas City police said the boy’s family was located.

Earlier: Kansas City police are searching for the parents of a toddler.

A one-year-old boy was found wandering around near Northeast 51st Terrace and North Garfield Avenue around 11:20 a.m, according to police.

He has blond hair and is wearing green and blue striped pajamas.

If you recognize the boy and know where his parents or guardians are, call 911 immediately.

SEEKING PARENTS: This approximately 1-year-old boy was found wandering in the area of N.E. 51st and N. Garfield at about 11:20 a.m. If you know his parents/guardians or their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/eOUKSeO1R9 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 9, 2021