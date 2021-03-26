Kansas City tow lot owner sues KC police board alleging civil rights violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City tow lot owner is suing the city’s Board of Police Commissioners for civil rights vioilations.

Allen “Jay” Bloodworth is suing the BOPC for 10 counts including unlawful search and seizure, failure to supervise and intervene, and other violations.

Bloodworth and his attorney are suing for the civil rights violations and for allegedly shooting and killing his dog.

The lawsuit describes that the dog was not acting aggressively and walked toward the officers out of curiosity.

The plaintiff is seeking upwards of $75,000.

The Kansas City Police Department did not comment on the lawsuit at this time.

Bloodworth was charged in September 2019 with 31 counts of felony forgery for illegally towing and storing cars. All of those charges were dropped in December 2020 after court documents revealed that Bloodworth shared a partial recording of a phone call with KCPD Sgt. Brad Lemon.

In the phone call, Lemon threatened Bloodworth with police action for not releasing one of Lemon’s family member’s car.

Bloodworth’s attorney said the phone call happened right before a search warrant was executed on his client’s home, which involved property seizure and Bloodworth’s dog allegedly being shot.

“I have no idea what kind of momentum or investigation would’ve been undertaken or what the results would’ve been,” attorney Dan Ross said. “I just know after the conversation was recorded with Mr. Lemon, really bad things happened to my client.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android